Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,235. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

