Bank of America Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Neutral

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of GNRC opened at $96.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. Generac has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

