Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Nordic American Tanker worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 593,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 579,347 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $504.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

