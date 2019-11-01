Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,263 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $54,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $486,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

