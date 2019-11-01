Bandwidth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,537 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,774% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

In other Bandwidth news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.