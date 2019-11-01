Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $576.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.31 million.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 415,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

