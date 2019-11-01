Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BAK stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.