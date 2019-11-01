Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

BLDP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 1,225,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

