Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,815. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

