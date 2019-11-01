Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €34.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.52).

SOW stock opened at €28.50 ($33.14) on Tuesday. Software has a twelve month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of €31.24 ($36.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.24 and its 200-day moving average is €28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

