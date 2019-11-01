Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.90 ($33.61).

EVK opened at €23.73 ($27.59) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.39.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

