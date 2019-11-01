B. Riley Comments on Servicesource International Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SREV)

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Servicesource International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SREV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 355,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Servicesource International has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Servicesource International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Servicesource International by 281.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 309,724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth $206,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

