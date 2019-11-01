Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,515.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $106,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 558,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 141,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 195.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.