Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.
ACLS traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 497,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,078. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
