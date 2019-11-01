Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

ACLS traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 497,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,078. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

