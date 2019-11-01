Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 725,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 474,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 126,268 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $645.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

