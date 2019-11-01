Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 66,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,352. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.