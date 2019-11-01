Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Avianca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Avianca stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. Avianca has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $353.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avianca will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avianca during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Avianca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,877,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avianca by 40.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avianca by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avianca by 1,381.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 237,023 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

