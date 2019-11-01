Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

