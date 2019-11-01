Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 12%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 34,279 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 301,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

