AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $3,736,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,324 shares of company stock worth $4,974,535. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. 50,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

