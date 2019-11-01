Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The company has a market cap of $500.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.