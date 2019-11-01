Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.28.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

