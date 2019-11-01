Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.28.

Autoliv stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,259. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

