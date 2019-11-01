Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 386 ($5.04) to GBX 414 ($5.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 544.50 ($7.11).

Shares of AUTO traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 544.20 ($7.11). The company had a trading volume of 3,096,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 387.90 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 525.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

