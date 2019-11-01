Australian Potash (ASX:APC) Shares Down 5.4%

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) fell 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 313,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 164,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.09.

About Australian Potash (ASX:APC)

Australian Potash Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. The company's principal project is the Lake Wells potash project located in the northeast part of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. It also holds interests in the Yamarna gold project and the Laverton Downs gold and base metals project located in Australia.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.