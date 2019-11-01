Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Aurora Spine Corp (CVE:ASG) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $17.88 million and a PE ratio of -76.00.

About Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and commercialization of interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. Its products include interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provides spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and providing spinal column support and stability.

