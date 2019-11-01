Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Up 0.5%

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 208.35 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70), 25,658 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 37,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.96 ($2.69).

The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 million and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.48.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

