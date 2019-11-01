Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.32. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

