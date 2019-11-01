Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

