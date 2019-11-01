AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,021,724. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $283.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

