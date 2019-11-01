Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 812,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.