Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein Purchases 11,400 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $533,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,834,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.02. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

