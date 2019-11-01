Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 111.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AC shares. Macquarie started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Capital Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $114,833.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

