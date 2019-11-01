Associated Banc Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASB. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $80,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,972 shares of company stock valued at $234,632 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.