ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.10

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 46240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

ASAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

