Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Technology updated its FY20 guidance to $3.47-3.89 EPS.
Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,486. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.
