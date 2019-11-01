Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Technology updated its FY20 guidance to $3.47-3.89 EPS.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,486. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

