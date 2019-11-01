Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.34 million.

Ashford stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Ashford has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $71.60.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,491.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc sold 393,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $11,792,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ashford and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

