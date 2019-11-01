ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ASGN were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ASGN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ASGN by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

