ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.23

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 14894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

