Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lifted by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

