Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.59 ($9.98).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.38. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of €7.95 ($9.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

