Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $4.15 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.40).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

