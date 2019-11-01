Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $22.01 on Monday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

