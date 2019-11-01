Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Shares of ANET traded down $59.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,493. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average is $253.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.52.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.