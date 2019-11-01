Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $195.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $295.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.52.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $59.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

