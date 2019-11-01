ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,913. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $780.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

