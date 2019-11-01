ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.99

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 65166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities set a $14.50 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.60.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 4,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

