Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.17 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,284.19% and a negative net margin of 221.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William W. Montgomery purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,630,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.