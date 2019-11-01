Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share.

Apple stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $252.24. 844,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,026,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $249.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

