Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 172,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 178.7% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 18,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 192,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $248.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $249.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.51.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

